Yield Guild Games Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54.22 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $221.23 million and $54.22 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00007550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,849,894 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

