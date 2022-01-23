YUMMY Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $34,025.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

