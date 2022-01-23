Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.