Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

AURA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,693. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

