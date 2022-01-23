Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 47.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

