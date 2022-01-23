Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

