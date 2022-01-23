Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

GLSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GLSI traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 60,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,701 shares of company stock worth $163,747 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.