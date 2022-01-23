Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

