Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $120.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.89 million and the highest is $125.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $492.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $20,716,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

