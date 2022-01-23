Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $169.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $179.10 million. SP Plus reported sales of $119.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.15 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

