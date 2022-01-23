Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.89 Million

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $242.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $956.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

