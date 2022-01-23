Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.92 million to $384.94 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,184,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.