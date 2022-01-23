Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

GDOT opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

