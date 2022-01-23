Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce $42.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.61 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $183.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

