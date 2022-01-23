Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 561,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,520. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.