Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 320,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,199,000 after buying an additional 168,343 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

