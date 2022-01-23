Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

