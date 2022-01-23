Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post $57.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $233.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

OCSL opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

