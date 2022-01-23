Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $84.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $85.40 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,107%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $142.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

