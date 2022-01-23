Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to post sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $14.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.00 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

