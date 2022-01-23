Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 183,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,669. AerSale has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

