Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.61 million to $30.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.37 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

