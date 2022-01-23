Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

