Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report sales of $36.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.65 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.87 million, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

