Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,764.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $375,335.94 and approximately $28,764.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

