Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00262571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00099650 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.