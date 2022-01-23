ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $156,300.71 and $175,230.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017102 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

