Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132,107.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $132,107.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

