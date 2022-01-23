ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $24,991.93 and $5.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016443 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 221.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.