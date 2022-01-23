Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $524.99 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $524.99 million and $49.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00295687 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006571 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.01190632 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,596,039,079 coins and its circulating supply is 12,304,571,926 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.