Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.35.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.75 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

