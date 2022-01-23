Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.35.
ZION has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.75 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
