Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get ZIX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ZIX by 4,106.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZIXI remained flat at $$8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.