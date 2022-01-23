Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 5.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $102,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

