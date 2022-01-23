ZooKeeper Price Down 40.5% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $153,027.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 98,737,440 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

