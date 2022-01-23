Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $41.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.54 million to $41.60 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.12 on Friday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth $161,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

