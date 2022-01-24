$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,146,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 4,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.