$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 618,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.