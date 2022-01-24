-$0.08 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yext by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $7.31. 45,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

