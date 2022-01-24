-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.