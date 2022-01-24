-$0.17 EPS Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.59. 4,846,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

