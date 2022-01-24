-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 266,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $581.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

