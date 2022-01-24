$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.18. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

