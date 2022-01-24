$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.02 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

