-$0.48 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 110,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,658. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,901,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.