$0.67 EPS Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. 6,571,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

