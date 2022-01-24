$0.67 EPS Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. 6,571,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.