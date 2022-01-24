$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

