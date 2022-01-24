$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

QSR stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,077,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

