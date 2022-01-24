$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

