$1.67 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.32.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $15,973,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.