$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Big Lots also reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $448,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

